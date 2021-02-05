O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O-I Glass.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UFS lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OI traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.60. 1,216,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,951. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

