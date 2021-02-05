O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 2,896 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

