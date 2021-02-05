O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 4,677 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.