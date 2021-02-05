O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

