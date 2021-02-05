O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

National Instruments stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

