O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,494 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

Shares of DLB opened at $92.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $2,739,369.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,760 shares of company stock valued at $23,229,127. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.