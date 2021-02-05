O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,698 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

