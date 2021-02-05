O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,314 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,233,000 after buying an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,073,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,830 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

AOS stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $60.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

