O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 783 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

MA opened at $343.76 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The stock has a market cap of $342.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.04 and a 200-day moving average of $332.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,342 shares of company stock valued at $203,169,471. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

