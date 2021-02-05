O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 835 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $187.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.54. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.