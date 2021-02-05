O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 28.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

MANT stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $636.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

