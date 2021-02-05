O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Premier by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Premier by 55.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after acquiring an additional 268,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

In other news, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

