O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 286,425 shares of company stock worth $26,144,951 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $91.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

