O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,692,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average is $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

