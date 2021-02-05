O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

INGR opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $99.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

