O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 149,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 29.9% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $9,047,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 57,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLIR. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.