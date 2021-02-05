O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,957 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock opened at $145.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.96. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.