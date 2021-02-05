O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 149.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. Eaton Vance Corp. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

