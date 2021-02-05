O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Gentex by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Gentex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

