O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,002,000 after acquiring an additional 380,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 47.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $99,591,000 after purchasing an additional 383,931 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,147,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 225.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 859,942 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,813,000 after acquiring an additional 595,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRC opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRC. Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.43.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

