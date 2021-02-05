O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $277.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

