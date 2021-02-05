O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 282,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 35,715 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in General Mills by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 707,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in General Mills by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

