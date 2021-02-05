O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 129,697 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $180.79 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $186.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average is $173.10.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.41. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 292,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

