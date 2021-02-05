O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,334 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after buying an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,270,000 after purchasing an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,567,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $158.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.