O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,451 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $208.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.24. Aon Plc has a 1 year low of $143.93 and a 1 year high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.46.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

