O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,944 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF opened at $54.73 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

