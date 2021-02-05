O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 69,841 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.63. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.