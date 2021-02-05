O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,462 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after acquiring an additional 298,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after acquiring an additional 80,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.84.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total value of $257,408.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

