O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,002,000 after buying an additional 232,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genpact by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after acquiring an additional 224,209 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 66.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 420,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,912,000 after purchasing an additional 160,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 2,295.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 141,145 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $40.92 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

