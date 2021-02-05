O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Trading Down 12.6%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 1,331,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 544,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OIIM shares. TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $241.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

