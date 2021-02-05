Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 1,548,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,399. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.45.
In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $662,646.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares in the company, valued at $91,709,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
