Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 91.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 1,548,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,399. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 90,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $498,707.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $662,646.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares in the company, valued at $91,709,906.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

