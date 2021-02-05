Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 148,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,211. The firm has a market cap of $835.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $5.97.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
