Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.

OCSI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.99. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,758. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.05. Oaktree Strategic Income has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a PE ratio of -199.95 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Strategic Income’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 11,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $91,953.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,023,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,925,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 12,108 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $93,958.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,068,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,331,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,118 shares of company stock worth $187,528. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of Oaktree Strategic Income worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

