Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $105.46 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $105.46 million and $14.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

