Observer 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.12 Million (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Observer has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and $3.12 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Observer has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.51 or 0.01360038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.18 or 0.07360183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

Observer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.