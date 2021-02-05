OceanEx Token (OCE) Price Tops $0.0010

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. One OceanEx Token token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OceanEx Token has traded 9% higher against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $1.87 million and $118,189.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00170817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00067875 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00082878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00237791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045849 BTC.

OceanEx Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

OceanEx Token Token Trading

OceanEx Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

