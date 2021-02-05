Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) (CVE:NKW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.18, but opened at $0.17. Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.03 million and a PE ratio of -22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13.

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc. (NKW.V) Company Profile (CVE:NKW)

Oceanic Wind Energy Inc develops renewable energy projects in Canada. It is developing NaiKun wind project, an offshore wind energy project located in the Hecate Strait off the north coast of British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Naikun Wind Energy Group Inc and changed its name to Oceanic Wind Energy Inc in May 2020.

