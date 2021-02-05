Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $163.73

Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) (LON:OCT) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.73 and traded as high as $799.00. Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) shares last traded at $765.00, with a volume of 128,001 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 163.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.18. The stock has a market cap of £5.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,825.00.

Get Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

Octagonal Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides settlement, safe custody, and other ancillary services to investors, hedge funds, institutions, family offices, and high net worth individuals primarily in the United Kingdom. It also provides a range of wealth management, foreign exchange, stockbroking, corporate finance, and payment service solutions.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octagonal Plc (OCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.