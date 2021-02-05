OctoFi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.51 Million (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One OctoFi token can currently be bought for about $67.28 or 0.00172831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $38.57 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00166962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00063837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00076759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00229562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042671 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,252 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

