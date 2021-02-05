Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading 61.5% Higher

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s stock price shot up 61.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.25. 321,908,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 65,725,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.54.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.56.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ocugen by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Ocugen by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocugen by 676.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

