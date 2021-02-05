ODUWA (OWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,255.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $13,255.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,855.24 or 1.00401324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00031496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00056612 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003424 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.