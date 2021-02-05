Odyssey Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $305,569.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00055646 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00174090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00068890 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00082642 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00238043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045844 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars.

