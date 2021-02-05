Offshift (XFT) Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, Offshift has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Offshift token can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00005456 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $141,707.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,839.63 or 1.00123914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00025801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00047951 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

