Offshift (XFT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.30 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Offshift token can now be purchased for about $1.84 or 0.00004708 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and $86,983.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,197.20 or 1.00266155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00030165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00057420 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000254 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

