Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.47

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.47 and traded as high as $24.25. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 76,449 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 104,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

