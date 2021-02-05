OIN Finance (OIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 120.9% higher against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $1.41 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00174151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00069129 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00082647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00239230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045901 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

