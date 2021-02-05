OKB Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One OKB coin can now be bought for $6.46 or 0.00017234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $387.69 million and $138.80 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKB has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.99 or 0.01373540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.12 or 0.07473562 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

