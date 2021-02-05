OKCash (OK) Trading 29.4% Higher Over Last Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and $23,653.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,715.49 or 1.00499372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00032160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000233 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,985,070 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

