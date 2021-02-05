OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO) Shares Gap Down to $9.13

OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.13, but opened at $8.75. OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 44,879 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.40. The company has a market capitalization of £59.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 17.94 and a quick ratio of 17.82.

About OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. Its pre-clinical development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM8, a non-opioid analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

