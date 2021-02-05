OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

